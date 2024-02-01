Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation chosen as charity partner of 2024 CPKC Women's Open

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is proud to announce that Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation has been chosen as the primary charity partner for the 2024 CPKC Women's Open, to be held at the historic Earl Grey Golf Club from July 23 – 28, 2024.

"CPKC is pleased to once again partner with the Alberta Children's Hospital through the 2024 CPKC Women's Open," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "By building on our first Women's Open partnership with Alberta Children's Hospital in 2016, we will leverage our community investment program, CPKC Has Heart, to help the youngest hearts across Alberta."

This year's goal is to raise more than $2.75 million for Alberta Children's Hospital. Those funds will be dedicated to support researchers at the Alberta Children's Hospital Research Institute who believe there is potential to develop a routine blood test to provide earlier detection of congenital heart defects or other anomalies at birth so parents and caregivers can be prepared before the baby is born.

"Every year in Alberta, there are approximately 550 babies born with a congenital heart defect," says Saifa Koonar, President and CEO of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation. "With this incredible support from the CPKC Women's Open, our researchers are working to develop a new, non-invasive test to identify these problems sooner, leading to better prenatal care and opportunities for critical life-saving interventions."

"It has been inspiring to share in the impact of CPKC Has Heart on the lives of countless youth and families in the host communities of the CPKC Women's Open," said Laurence Applebaum, CEO of Golf Canada. "Bringing the 50th playing of our National Women's Open Championship back to Calgary and now to Earl Grey Golf Club for the first time will be special. I know that golf fans and event enthusiasts will celebrate the CPKC Women's Open as a week-long festival experience that will leave a meaningful community legacy in support of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation."

The LPGA awarded the CPKC Women's Open, hosted Aug. 22-27 at Vancouver's Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, with Tournament of the Year in 2023 for the second consecutive year. Golf Canada and CPKC also received Gold Driver Awards for Best Sponsor Activation in 2019, 2022 and 2023 as well as Best Community and Charity Engagement in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

About CPKC Has Heart

At CPKC, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. That's why, through CPKC Has Heart, we've already helped raise more than $35 million to help improve the heart health of adults and children across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can. Find out more on www.cpkcr.com/en/community/cpkc-has-heart

About Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation

The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation inspires our community to invest in excellence in child health, research, and family centred care. Through the generosity of donors, the Foundation provides funding for innovative programs, state-of-the-art equipment, advanced medical training and internationally recognized pediatric research. The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation is a founding partner of the Alberta Children's Hospital Research Institute, as well as the primary funder. www.childrenshospital.ab.ca

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing 341,000 golfers and 1,505 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our vision is to be a world leader in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca.

About the CPKC Women's Open

The stars of the LPGA Tour will challenge for the CPKC Women's Open from July 23-28, 2024, at the Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alta. The 50th playing of Canada's National Open Championship returns to the province of Alberta for the 7th time and marks the first time that Earl Grey Golf Club welcomes the world's best golfers. Through its CPKC Has Heart program, title sponsor CPKC will make a meaningful donation to the host community in support of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation. The 2024 CPKC Women's Open is proudly sponsored by CPKC, BDO, Audi, RBC, theScore, Levelwear, Titleist, FootJoy, Hilton, Sleeman Clear 2.0, Cottage Springs, The Keg, Johnsonville, Cayman Islands, Masi, Celebrity Cruises, STALK&BARREL, Matt & Steve's, Coca-Cola, Rolex and is supported by Tourism Calgary, and the Government of Canada. For information visit www.cpkcwomensopen.com.

