Alberta Distillers Re-introduces Limited Time Offering of Widely Coveted 100% Rye Whisky, Alberta® Premium Cask Strength Rye

Made in Calgary, Alberta, Alberta® Premium Cask Strength Rye is crafted from 100% Canadian prairie rye grains grown by local farmers and nutrient-dense, glacier-fed spring water from the famed Rocky Mountains. The result is a perfectly balanced liquid that reflects the brand's unique natural surroundings, Canadian heritage, and expert whisky craftsmanship.

"Following the success of Alberta® Premium Cask Strength Rye's debut in the U.S. last year, we are thrilled to offer stateside whisky drinkers the limited 2021 release of our award-winning whisky," said George Teichroeb, General Manager of Alberta Distillers. "When Alberta Premium debuted in 1958, we were one of the first distilleries to create a true 100% rye whisky, and this cask strength rye is the culmination of our hard work and dedication to crafting exceptional rye whisky."

Highly revered by whisky enthusiasts, the 2020 release of Alberta® Premium Cask Strength Rye received numerous prestigious awards including Double Gold at the 2020 and 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competitions, Double Gold at the 2021 SIP Awards, Best All Rye Whisky at the 2021 Canadian Whisky Awards and 1st Place Best Canadian Whisky at the 2021 International Whisky Competition. This special whisky is best enjoyed neat with a drop of water or on the rocks, and features the following characteristics:

Alberta ® Premium Cask Strength Rye:

Proof: 63-67%

Taste: Exceptionally smooth with notes of caramel, vanilla and a hint of chocolate balanced with the spiciness of rye and black currant

Finish: Smooth and lingering with the complexity of spice, warm vanilla, and dark fruit

Packaged in an eye-catching, faceted glass bottle, Alberta® Premium Cask Strength Rye will be available in limited quantities in select U.S. markets beginning this month for an SRP of $74.99 for a 750ml bottle. With demand and popularity gaining for the distillery's premium spirits in the U.S, whisky fans can rest assured there's more to come from Alberta® Premium in 2022. For more information on Alberta Distillers visit www.albertadistillers.com .

About Alberta Distillers

Founded in 1946, Alberta Distillers continually sets the gold standard for Canadian spirits, offering distinguished quality. Pure Rocky Mountain water and rich prairie grains—grown by farmers who have worked with us for decades—create the hearty foundation of every handcrafted liquid we make. We're proud to be using only the finest ingredients. Experience the incredible strength and flavor that can only be found in an award-winning collection like ours. Visit www.albertadistillers.com for more information.

About Beam Suntory, Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit, and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

Alberta® Premium Cask Strength Rye Whisky 63-67% alc/vol, ©2021 Alberta Distillers, LTD, Chicago, IL

