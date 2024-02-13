Alberta Investment Management Corporation Opens Office in New York

U.S. presence expands investment opportunities in key asset classes

NEW YORK and EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) today announced that it has further expanded its global footprint by opening an office in New York.

AIMCo executives celebrate opening of their New York office (CNW Group/Alberta Investment Management Corporation)

"Our physical presence in important financial markets like New York greatly enhances how we source, evaluate, and ultimately execute on investments to further diversify our asset mix for the clients we serve," said Evan Siddall, Chief Executive Officer, AIMCo. "We have a significant client mandate to grow our private credit portfolio, and having a team based in Manhattan will also help us accelerate our efforts in this key asset class."

AIMCo's New York office brings the firm's total number of global offices to seven, including Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore. The office in Singapore was opened in the fall of 2023. The organization's presence in these countries provides access to deeper pools of talent that bring nuanced country- and sector-specific knowledge to secure the best investment opportunities.

"Our New York office, in the heart of one of the world's most important financial hubs, will also provide us with the presence and proximity required to both develop and deepen critical relationships with our investment partners," said David Scudellari, Senior Executive Managing Director, Head of International Investment, based in AIMCo's New York office. "These relationships are a critical element of successfully executing on our investment strategy."

About AIMCo

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than C$164 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. AIMCo manages approximately 30 pools of capital on behalf of these clients. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, New York, and Singapore, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Alberta Investment Management Corporation