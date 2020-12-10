Alberta® Premium Introduces Award-Winning Whisky To U.S. For The First Time

Making a name for itself in the Canadian market, Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye comes to the U.S. after being sold out for months in Canada. Whisky fans can taste the purity in every bottle, distilled from the finest Canadian prairie grains grown by local farmers and refreshing glacier-fed Rocky Mountain spring water. This limited-edition, 100% rye is a very sippable whisky, best enjoyed neat with a drop of water or on the rocks.

"Alberta Distillers prides ourselves on being the producer of the world's number one selling 100% rye whisky in Alberta® Premium," George Teichroeb, General Manager of Alberta Distillery said. "We wanted to release a cask strength rye so our whisky fans can experience a 100% rye whisky in its purest form: straight from the barrel. This whisky truly is a great representative of our commitment to crafting superior rye whisky."

The original Canadian release of this whisky left a mark on experts and consumers alike this past year, earning accolades such as Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Best Cask Strength at the Canadian Whisky Awards and Gold at the Canadian Whisky Awards. It's also crafted at the distillery that was awarded the Distillery of the Decade by the Canadian Whisky Awards.

Packaged in an eye-catching, faceted glass bottle, Alberta Premium Cask-Strength Rye features the below characteristics:

ABV: 63.9% - 66.0%

Color: Amber gold

Aroma: Sweet, woody and oaky with a hint of vanilla

Taste: Exceptionally smooth with notes of caramel, vanilla, and just a hint of chocolate that balance the spiciness of rye and black currant

Finish: Smooth and lingering with the complexity of spice, warm vanilla and dark fruit

Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye will be available across the U.S. in very limited quantities with a suggested retail price of $69.95 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on Alberta Distillers visit www.albertadistillers.com .

About Alberta Distillers

Founded in 1946, Alberta Distillers continually sets the gold standard for Canadian spirits, offering distinguished quality at an affordable price. Pure Rocky Mountain water and rich prairie grains—grown by farmers who have worked with us for decades—create the hearty foundation of every handcrafted liquid we make. We're proud to be locally made using only the finest local ingredients. Experience the incredible strength and flavor that can only be found in an award-winning collection like ours. In addition to Alberta Premium, the Alberta Distillers portfolio also includes Banff Ice Vodka, Alberta Pure Vodka, Alberta Springs Whisky, Windsor Canadian Whisky, and Banff Ice Summit Vodka. Visit www.albertadistillers.com for more information.

About Beam Suntory, Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

