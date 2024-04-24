Alberto Castillo Injured in Truck Accident on Veterans Memorial Drive in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends our thoughts and support to 25-year-old Alberto Castillo and his family following a tragic truck accident that occurred on February 23, 2024, at approximately 1:40 p.m. along Veterans Memorial Drive in Harris County, TX. The incident resulted in injuries to Alberto Castillo.

Details About the Harris County Truck Accident:

According to authorities, Alberto was traveling in a southbound Kia Sorento along Veterans Memorial Drive just south of the Blackpool Lane intersection when the accident occurred.

Officials indicate that, for reasons yet to be determined, an eastbound Mack truck exited a private parking lot and entered the roadway at an apparently unsafe time, failing to yield the right of way to roadway traffic. This resulted in a T-bone collision between the left side of the truck and the front end of the Kia.

As a result of the collision, Alberto Castillo incurred suspected severe injuries. He was promptly transported to a local medical facility by emergency medical services to receive necessary treatment. At this time, no other injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

