Alberto Romeu's new book "Avenida Magnolia" is an intriguing story of finding hope after loss and finding happiness after grief.

Recent release "Avenida Magnolia" from Page Publishing author Alberto Romeu is an enthralling fiction that follows the love story of two people who built a wonderful life together, family and all; until the loss of one ends up with the other spiraling down.

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Alberto Romeu, a writer who studied music and has a photography studio in Miami, has completed his new book "Avenida Magnolia": a brilliant fiction about love, deaths, and new beginnings. It is a journey of healing and hope, and finding a way to restart life at a brighter side once again.

Avenida Magnolia

Romeu shares, "Avenida Magnolia is the story of an incredible love at the end of the 20th century. Lucía and Alfredo fall in love with only meeting once, at that moment they grow a relationship that will last for many years and three children, until Lucía's death ends their happiness. Both succeed in their professional lives, Lucía as an architect and Alfredo as an editorialist and later as a writer. When Lucía died, Alfredo buried himself in Saint Augustine with very little desire to continue living, but a fortuitous encounter revived in him the desire to live and create. There is a lot of family love in this novel and a lot of passion."

Published by Page Publishing, Alberto Romeu's narrative brings a family story that revolves around love, loss, and grief. It will follow the journey of how Lucía and Alfredo found and (eventually) lost each other, and how Alfredo navigated his way throughout all the sadness and confusion of losing the love of his life.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Avenida Magnolia" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876974/203078Frontcover.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing