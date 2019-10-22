Alberton Acquisition Corporation Announces Extension of the Deadline for an Initial Business Combination

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alberton Acquisition Corporation (the "Company" or "Alberton") (NASDAQ: "ALAC") today announced that the Company has deposited into its trust account (the "Trust Account") an aggregate of $1,148,799.20, representing $0.10 per public share of the Company, in order to extend the period of time the Company has to consummate a business combination by three months to January 24, 2020.

The Management will have the option, but no obligation, to extend such period an additional one time, by an additional three months, up to April 24, 2020, by depositing an aggregate of an additional $1,148,799.20 into the Trust Account, representing an additional $0.10 per public share, in connection with such additional extensions.

About ALAC

ALAC is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. On September 13, 2019, ALAC entered into a non-binding letter of intent to consummate a potential business combination with Global Nature Investment Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Capital, an investment advisory firm that manages over US$26 billion of capital through its multi-asset class platform. For further information about such transaction, please refer to ALAC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

