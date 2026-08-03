Albertsons Companies (ACI) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Albertsons investors saw shares fall roughly 22% after the Company's Q1 FY 2026 adjusted EPS missed Wall Street expectations. The investigation focuses on whether investors were given materially accurate information before the July 23 market reaction.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 23, 2026, Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) shares fell roughly 22% after the Company reported Q1 FY 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.42, below Wall Street consensus of $0.54. Investors who lost money on the July 23 drop are encouraged to act promptly. Shareholders who suffered ACI losses may send in their loss details.

Albertsons' reported adjusted EPS missed consensus by $0.12 per share, a shortfall of about 22%. The stock reaction followed the earnings release as investors assessed weaker-than-expected quarterly performance and the Company's reduction of its full-year sales and earnings outlook.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations concerning statements made to investors before the Q1 FY 2026 earnings miss. The investigation focuses on investors who suffered losses after the market reacted to Albertsons' July 23, 2026 results.

Submit your ACI loss information or call (212) 363-7500.ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ACI Investigation

Q: How much did ACI stock drop?A: Albertsons shares fell roughly 22% on July 23, 2026, after the Company reported Q1 FY 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.42, below Wall Street consensus of $0.54.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns statements regarding Albertsons' near-term earnings performance before the Company reported the Q1 FY 2026 EPS miss that triggered the market reaction.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ACI investigation?A: Investors who purchased ACI stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase timing and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any later sale dates and prices.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor a court appoints to represent affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are often investors with significant documented losses.

Q: What if I already sold my ACI shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased and whether you suffered financial losses, not whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if my ACI losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer?A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting recovery efforts are generally handled on a contingency basis.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP