Pharming Group Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Pharming Group (PHAR)

Pharming Group's legacy product RUCONEST posted a 10% year-over-year sales decline in Q2 2026 -- and PHAR shares fell 22% the day it was reported. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of PHAR shareholders.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RUCONEST revenue came in at $72.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, down 10% from a year earlier, and Pharming Group (PHAR) shares dropped 22% after the company reported its second quarter results. Shareholders who lost money on PHAR are encouraged to submit their loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Company's November 6, 2025 earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Fabrice Chouraqui addressed a competing therapy and stated: "We don't see RUCONEST competing head-to-head with sebetralstat... I cannot comment on how sebetralstat is doing." Roughly nine months later, the July 30, 2026 results showed RUCONEST sales down 10% year-over-year.

The softness in the legacy franchise drove total Q2 2026 revenue to $90.2 million, a 3% decline from the prior year, even as newer therapy Joenja grew 40% to $17.9 million. Diluted EPS came in at $0.002, versus $0.006 a year earlier. The investigation concerns whether Pharming Group adequately disclosed competitive pressure on RUCONEST to investors.

PHAR investors who suffered losses and wish to discuss their legal rights at no cost are encouraged to have their losses evaluated here, or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHAR Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PHAR investigation?A: Investors who purchased Pharming Group (PHAR) stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Pharming Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding competitive pressure on its RUCONEST franchise and its 2026 revenue outlook. When the Company reported a 10% year-over-year RUCONEST decline and reduced full-year guidance, the stock fell approximately 22%.

Q: How much did PHAR stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 22% after the Company reported Q2 2026 revenue of $90.2 million and lowered its full-year 2026 revenue range to $375 million to $395 million from $405 million to $425 million.

Q: What if I already sold my PHAR shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PHAR and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What do PHAR investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid, then contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP