Albertsons Companies Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons investors who relied on the Company's fiscal 2026 sales and earnings guidance faced losses after Albertsons reduced its full-year outlook, reported disappointing quarterly results, and shares fell nearly 22%.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) shares fell roughly 22% on July 23, 2026 after Q1 FY 2026 results missed expectations and the Company reduced its full-year adjusted EPS outlook. Investors who lost money in ACI are encouraged to act promptly as Levi & Korsinsky reviews potential securities law violations tied to the Company's financial reporting. ACI shareholders with losses should submit their loss information now.

The investor-impact review focuses on Albertsons' Form 10-K dated April 27, 2026, which reported "Net sales and other revenue" of $83,172.5 million for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2026. Albertsons' known consolidated revenue for the referenced period was approximately $24.94 billion.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether investors were affected after Albertsons reduced its fiscal 2026 sales and earnings guidance and reported disappointing quarterly results, causing the Company's shares to decline.

ACI investors who lost money may provide your ACI loss details or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ACI Investigation

Q: What is the ACI investigation about?A: The investigation concerns Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) and potentially inaccurate or misleading financial reporting. Shares fell roughly 14% to 18% after the Company disclosed Q1 FY 2026 results and reduced full-year adjusted EPS guidance.

Q: How much did ACI stock drop?A: ACI shares fell approximately 22% on July 23, 2026 after Albertsons reported Q1 FY 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.42, below the $0.54 consensus, and cut full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $1.75 to $1.85.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ACI investigation?A: Investors who purchased ACI stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What do ACI investors need to do right now?A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Investors may request a free, no-obligation evaluation from Levi & Korsinsky.

Q: What if I already sold my ACI shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ACI and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my ACI losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer?A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting investor recovery efforts are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP