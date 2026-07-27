Zevra Therapeutics Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA)

Zvera investors saw shares fall roughly 24% after European regulators issued a negative CHMP opinion on arimoclomol. The investigation focuses on whether investors who suffered losses may have potential securities law claims tied to the July 24, 2026 selloff.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- July 24, 2026 brought a roughly 24% pre-market drop in Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVRA) after the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") issued a negative opinion on the Marketing Authorization Application for arimoclomol, branded Meplyffa, for Niemann-Pick disease type C. Shareholders who lost money in ZVRA are encouraged to act now while the investigation is open. Report your ZVRA losses today .

The CHMP opinion was announced before regular trading and triggered an immediate selloff in Zevra shares. Financial news reports described the decline as the stock's worst single-day percentage loss in more than five years. The regulatory decision concerned arimoclomol, Zevra's lead product for Niemann-Pick disease type C.

Following the CHMP's negative opinion, Zevra announced that it intends to request a re-examination of the decision and would continue providing arimoclomol to eligible patients through its global Expanded Access Program pending further regulatory review. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether ZVRA investors who suffered losses have potential securities law claims connected to the market reaction following the July 24, 2026 CHMP decision.

ZVRA investors who suffered losses may submit their ZVRA loss details or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZVRA Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ZVRA investigation? A: Investors who purchased ZVRA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did ZVRA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24% after the July 24, 2026 CHMP negative opinion on arimoclomol, branded Meplyffa, for Niemann-Pick disease type C. Investors who suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Zevra Therapeutics made potentially misleading statements regarding arimoclomol and its regulatory outlook before the CHMP issued a negative opinion on July 24 2026, after which the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds further, a lead plaintiff is the investor a court may appoint to represent affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses and the ability to represent the group.

Q: What if I already sold my ZVRA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ZVRA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting proceedings are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP