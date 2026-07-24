SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. ("DSGR")

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who own Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. ("Distribution Solutions" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DSGR) stock purchased on or before July 16, 2026 .

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the board of directors of Distribution Solutions in connection with its proposed sale to LKCM Headwater Investments, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, DSG shareholders will receive $35.00 in cash for each share they own, and the Company will become privately held. Levi & Korsinsky's investigation focuses on whether the board fulfilled its fiduciary duties to stockholders in negotiating and approving the transaction, including whether the process and price obtained were fair given the board's ties to LKCM Headwater.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/distribution-solutions-information-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP