Albertsons Companies Offers Customers Easy Home Opioid Drug Disposal Option at Nearly 1,800 Locations

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to prevent opioid misuse, Albertsons Companies now offers DisposeRx—an at-home, eco-friendly medication disposal service—at its nearly 1,800 pharmacy counters in 34 states and Washington, D.C. Albertsons Cos. banners with pharmacies offering DisposeRx include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.

DisposeRx packets contain a proprietary powder that is activated by water. Patients pour water into the medication vial with the leftover pills, add the DisposeRx powder, replace the cap and then shake the vial for 30 seconds. The powder forms a thick gel, making the pills unusable and inaccessible. The vial can then be safely discarded in the trash. Independent environmental laboratory studies have concluded that the DisposeRx gel is non-toxic and non-hazardous.

"Effective, eco-friendly home disposal of leftover opioids and other medications is a health and safety goal that we share with our customers," said Mark Panzer, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Health and Wellness, Albertsons Companies. "Patient education is an important part of our mission, and pharmacists are on the front lines when it comes to preventing the misuse of opioids. DisposeRx makes at-home medication disposal for patients or their caregivers easy and convenient. In less than a minute, patients can prevent their leftover opioids from being diverted in their communities, prevent accidental poisonings in the home, and avoid polluting the water supply."

"For more than 80 years, the Albertsons Cos. family of stores has shown unwavering commitment to providing quality products and superior service for its millions of customers in thousands of communities across our country," said William Simpson, President of DisposeRx. "By offering DisposeRx packets and education at their pharmacy counters, Albertsons Companies Pharmacies further illustrate that dedication by working to prevent opioid abuse and misuse and keeping customers and communities safe."

It is standard practice for Albertson Cos. pharmacy teams to discuss the risks associated with opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions with patients. Now, they will also tell patients about how DisposeRx works. Patients do not need a prescription to obtain DisposeRx in Albertsons Companies pharmacies.

Offering DisposeRx is just one of the ways Albertsons Cos. is combatting the opioid epidemic. To date, more than 1,700 of its pharmacies across 30 states have pharmacists trained to administer naloxone (Narcan®), a medication used to reverse the impacts of an opioid overdose. Moreover, over 4,500 Albertsons Cos. pharmacists are trained to counsel patients on the benefits, availability, and eligibility of naloxone therapy.

About DisposeRx

Based in North Carolina, DisposeRx, Inc., is dedicated to eradicating the misuse of leftover medication in order to decrease the risk of drug diversion, accidental poisonings, overdoses and death. The DisposeRx packet was designed to provide a simple, efficient and eco-friendly solution targeted for use at the site of the problem – the home medicine cabinet. When activated with water in the prescription vial containing leftover drugs, the proprietary powder forms a thick gel, making the medication unusable and allowing for the safe disposal in the household trash. For more information, please visit www.DisposeRx.com or call 1-844-456-1600.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave over $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

