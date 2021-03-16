Albion Financial Group names COO

SALT LAKE CITY, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albion Financial Group announced today that Mason Woolf has been named Chief Operating Officer of the firm. In a clear sign of Albion's growth and progress, the COO role has been created to oversee all company policies, processes, day-to-day management, coordination across teams, and organizational planning -- with a particular focus on keeping the firm's operations on track. Additionally, the COO works closely with our CEO to implement tactical as well as larger strategic goals in effort to facilitate improvements across all of Albion's functional areas.

"For nearly a decade and a half Mason has been an essential member of the Albion Team, and over the last several years has served to integrate and improve several of our core functional groups. Naming Mason COO both recognizes the esteem his peers have for him and formalizes the critical work he already performs," said John Bird, President and CEO of Albion.

Since joining the firm in 2006 Woolf has served on Albion's Investment Team, and for the last decade has been Director of Trading. Mr. Woolf also serves as Chief Compliance Officer, safeguarding the firm's fiduciary integrity. He has recently joined Albion's Board of Directors and assists with setting the long-term vision of the organization.

"Four decades ago nearly everyone in the industry thought Albion was crazy for choosing a business model that placed client interests above all else. Now, every money manager in the world is pursuing our model. Having witnessed the power of Albion's fee-only fiduciary approach during my past 15 years as a member of this team I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as Chief Operating Officer. This role has long been a goal of mine, and I greatly appreciate both the support and trust placed in me by our team as we forge this path together. Albion has an incredibly bright future and we look forward to the next 40 years of guiding our clients through a lifetime of good financial decisions."

A 25-year veteran of the industry, Woolf spent his early career with Dean Witter, Arlington Value Management, and Fidelity Investments. Woolf holds a Master of Business Administration from the Gore School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Westminster College. He is also an honored inductee of Utah Business Magazine's prestigious Forty Under 40, a select group of executives and business leaders to watch (2020).

About Albion Financial Group

Albion Financial Group was founded in 1982 in Alta, Utah by Toby Levitt and John Bird. The firm was an early pioneer of fee-only fiduciary investment and financial advising – providing world-class financial planning and investment management services while working to eliminate the conflict of interests prevalent in the industry. The team of 28 professionals provide service to individuals, families and closely held businesses with a geographic reach that extends from Utah's Wasatch Front to states and locales across the nation.

Media Contact

David Clark

[email protected]

801-487-3700

SOURCE Albion Financial Group