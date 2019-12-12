Albion Financial Group Wins 'Best Company to Work For' in Utah Business Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Albion Financial Group has been recognized as one of Utah's best companies to work for by Utah Business Magazine. The winners of this award are selected from a competitive group of over 100 companies. Each company and their employees were surveyed, and the employees' responses carried a heavier weight in the scoring. This award reaffirms that the team at Albion is pleased with the company culture, engaged in the services that we provide, and happy with their compensation and benefits.

Members of Albion's team attended a luncheon at the Grand America Hotel on December 10th to celebrate this honor among the other outstanding Utah businesses.

Albion Financial Group was founded in 1982 in Alta, Utah by Toby Levitt and John Bird. The firm pioneered the service model of fee-only fiduciary investment advisory from day one – providing world-class financial planning and investment management services from the basement of the Alta Lodge. Now located in Sugar House, the firm has preserved the core fiduciary standard while expanding into a team of 28 people and providing service to individuals and families with a geographic reach that is rooted in our community along the Wasatch Front, including Salt Lake City and Silicon Slopes, but extends across the nation.

https://www.utahbusiness.com/2019-best-companies-to-work-for/

If you would like more information on this topic, please call David Clark at 801-487-3700, or email dclark@albionfinancial.com

