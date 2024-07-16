Albion Ventures (AV Technology) Launches AV Service Desk and Announces Strategic Relationship with Smartaira

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AV Technology, a leading system integrator renowned for delivering operational excellence and innovative managed outsourcing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new service, AV Service Desk, as part of its primary managed service offering, AV Outsourced System Integrator. This launch is accompanied by a significant relationship with Smartaira, aimed at enhancing customer service support across the United States.

Smartaira is a leader in fiber-based, community-wide internet solutions designed to meet the demands of modern-day connected lifestyles. With a full suite of telecommunications services, Smartaira deployments are custom-tailored to meet the needs of customers, property owners, and property management.

AV Service Desk is designed to provide an unparalleled level of support and efficiency, enabling businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The service includes a 24/7 Network Operations Center, advanced device monitoring, comprehensive network management along with AI-enabled customer service and technical support solutions to ensure uninterrupted performance and peace of mind for all clients.

Through this strategic relationship with Smartaira, AV Technology will extend its exceptional service capabilities to support Smartaira's US operations, providing robust call center support, network management, and customer service functions. This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to delivering superior service and support, tailored to meet the dynamic needs of their customers.

"At Smartaira, our commitment to our customers is unwavering. We believe in delivering exceptional service and support that enhances the user experience and adds value to our clients' operations. This collaboration with AV Technology for our new Smart Desk underscores that commitment. Their expertise and dedication to excellence will ensure our clients receive outstanding support and service around the clock," said Darren Rish, CEO of Smartaira.

"Our new AV Service Desk, underpinned by our relationship with Smartaira, represents a significant milestone in AV Technology's mission to drive business growth and success through technological innovation and operational excellence," said Wayne Thompson, CEO of Albion Ventures. "We are dedicated to ensuring that our clients receive the best possible support, 24/7, with all aspects of customer service support, network and device management handled by our expert team."

AV Technology's Outsourced System Integrator Service portfolio is specifically designed for diverse industries, allowing customers to concentrate on core business functions while streamlining operations and improving operational performance and scalability. The services include advanced network management, streamlined supply chain and logistics, responsive field deployment support, and dedicated round-the-clock service center assistance.

With the launch of AV Service Desk and the collaboration with Smartaira, AV Technology continues to expand the AV value chain for managed outsourcing solutions, enabling new opportunities for operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, ensuring businesses can maximize return on investment, productivity, while maintaining their competitive advantage and achieving sustainable growth.

About AV Technology

AV Technology is a system integrator dedicated to enhancing business operations through innovative technology solutions. Specializing in outsourced systems integration, AV Technology delivers a comprehensive suite of services that ensure operational excellence, logistical acumen, and unparalleled client satisfaction, accelerating business growth and success across various industries. For more details, please visit AV Technology

About Smartaira

Smartaira is a national, independent internet service provider that is dedicated to providing multi-gigabit, symmetrical internet speeds to customers across the multi-tenant space. Smartaira's broadband solutions include both fiber internet and Managed Wi-Fi deployments built on best-in-class infrastructure and technology. With a full suite of telecommunications services, Smartaira deployments are custom-tailored to meet the needs of customers, property owners, and property management. With operations in 26 states, Smartaira is able to service distributed property portfolios of any size, offering property owners and managers a turnkey internet solution that outperforms legacy network operators. To see all that Smartaira can offer, visit Smartaira.

