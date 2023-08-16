Albrecht Auto Group Expands its Dominance with the Acquisition of Westboro Jeep, Now Albrecht Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Westboro

Leading Auto Group Strengthens Its Portfolio and Presence in the Greater Boston and Southern New Hampshire Region

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Albrecht Auto Group, a name synonymous with excellence and innovation in the automotive industry, proudly announces its latest expansion with the acquisition of Westboro Jeep, which will now operate as Albrecht Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Westboro. Albrecht Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Westboro is located at 82 Turnpike Rd, Westboro, MA. Conveniently located between both Boston and Worcester markets on Route 9. This strategic move bolsters the group's already impressive lineup of dealerships and solidifies its standing as a driving force in the automotive landscape.

With over four decades of unparalleled success, the Albrecht Auto Group was founded by visionary George Albrecht Sr. in 1977 and has been on a trajectory of continuous growth ever since. Today, under the dynamic leadership of George Albrecht Jr., who has assumed the roles of CEO and President in 2012, the group boasts a total of seven thriving stores and three state-of-the-art body shops, serving customers throughout New England.

The Albrecht Auto Group's dealership lineup includes Woburn Toyota, Infiniti of Norwood, Infiniti of Nashua, Milford Nissan, Marlboro Nissan, Albrecht Buick GMC of Wakefield, and now Albrecht Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Westboro. These strategically located stores offer convenience and accessibility to customers in and around the Greater Boston and Central New England region. With a commitment to exceptional service and top-tier performance, these stores have garnered a reputation as market leaders, with several of them earning prestigious awards of the highest level.

The Albrecht Auto Group's acquisition of Albrecht Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Westboro signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the group. With a history of innovation and customer-centric approach, the group is poised to bring its signature blend of energy, dynamism, and progressiveness to this new venture. As a pioneer in the automotive sector, the Albrecht Auto Group's vision for Albrecht Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Westboro is for it to be nothing short of exceptional, promising a future marked by success, growth, and unparalleled customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Albrecht Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Westboro into our esteemed family of dealerships," said George Albrecht Jr., CEO and President of the Albrecht Auto Group. "This acquisition represents our unwavering commitment to delivering the best automotive experience to our valued customers. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and passion to elevate Albrecht Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Westboro to new heights."

About Albrecht Auto Group:

The Albrecht Auto Group, founded in 1977 by George Albrecht Sr., is a trailblazing force in the automotive industry. With a robust lineup of top performing dealerships and body shops, the group is dedicated to providing customers across New England with unparalleled service, exceptional vehicles, and a commitment to excellence. Led by George Albrecht Jr., the Albrecht Auto Group continues to shape the future of the automotive landscape with its progressive approach and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.

