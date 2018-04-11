Albridge Among New Tech Stack Tools for Sigma/Parkland Reps

Currently, Sigma Financial and Parkland Securities offer, within their affiliation fee, the following tools:

RedTail CRM (Client Relationship Management)

Riskalyze (Risk Tolerance/Planning/Investment Policy Statements)

Peter Montoya MarketingLibrary (Marketing)

Horsesmouth (Practice Management Insights)

Wealthscape and Black Diamond

Unified Messaging/Calendars via Hosted Exchange

Docupace (Workflow/Imaging/Forms Management)

The technology stack also includes software discounts or special access to the following:

BNY Mellon's Albridge

MoneyGuidePro

Investigo Client Source

Morningstar CAM

DST Vision Pro

Fi360 Tools

In addition to this comprehensive technology stack, our Practice Management team works with representatives on how to best use these tools in their practices, and the Technology Support team works with advisors to get them started and establish smooth integrations among the tools."

With a caring staff empowered to deliver personal, innovative support, Sigma Financial Corporation/Parkland Securities, LLC partner with independent financial advisors committed to enhancing their clients' experience in an ethical, trustworthy manner. They provide comprehensive financial planning tools, solutions, and services supporting their representatives' efforts in guiding their clients toward financial success.

