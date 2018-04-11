Albridge Among New Tech Stack Tools for Sigma/Parkland Reps

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Financial Corporation and Parkland Securities, LLC are excited to announce their new collaborative effort with BNY Mellon's Albridge. Albridge Wealth Reporting™ is a Web-based application that allows advisors to view and report on clients' investment accounts, consolidating data from among a number of different sources such as brokerage accounts, mutual fund accounts, and life insurance and annuity product companies. It is the newest addition to an already impressive technology stack that Sigma Financial and Parkland Securities offer advisors.
Currently, Sigma Financial and Parkland Securities offer, within their affiliation fee, the following tools:
RedTail CRM (Client Relationship Management)
Riskalyze (Risk Tolerance/Planning/Investment Policy Statements)
Peter Montoya MarketingLibrary (Marketing)
Horsesmouth (Practice Management Insights)
Wealthscape and Black Diamond
Unified Messaging/Calendars via Hosted Exchange
Docupace (Workflow/Imaging/Forms Management)
The technology stack also includes software discounts or special access to the following:
BNY Mellon's Albridge
MoneyGuidePro
Investigo Client Source
Morningstar CAM
DST Vision Pro
Fi360 Tools
In addition to this comprehensive technology stack, our Practice Management team works with representatives on how to best use these tools in their practices, and the Technology Support team works with advisors to get them started and establish smooth integrations among the tools."
About Sigma Financial/Parkland Securities
With a caring staff empowered to deliver personal, innovative support, Sigma Financial Corporation/Parkland Securities, LLC partner with independent financial advisors committed to enhancing their clients' experience in an ethical, trustworthy manner. They provide comprehensive financial planning tools, solutions, and services supporting their representatives' efforts in guiding their clients toward financial success.
