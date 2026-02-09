Albuquerque's Newest Hotel, ARRIVE Albuquerque, Celebrates Route 66 Centennial with Year-Long Special Offers and Events Set Along the City's Central Ave. Portion of Famed Cross-Country Roadway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIVE Albuquerque, the newest hotel to debut in New Mexico's largest city, is set to celebrate its famed location along Route 66's Central Ave. stretch with a calendar of special offers and festivities.

The lobby at ARRIVE Albuquerque ARRIVE Albuquerque, perched on Route 66

With its February 2025 debut from ARRIVE by Palisociety, ARRIVE Albuquerque ushered in a new dimension of hospitality in the city with its design-forward interiors, boutique amenities, and contemporary take on the Albuquerque lifestyle and sense of place. The hotel features 137 rooms set across six stories, a seasonal Zia-shaped pool and DWTNR, a signature restaurant and bar. Since its opening, the hotel has been featured in Travel + Leisure, AFAR, "The Today Show," New Mexico Magazine and more.

ARRIVE Albuquerque sits on Central Ave. in the city's downtown core, along Albuquerque's 18-mile portion of Route 66. It is one of the longest urban stretches of the original highway and a well-traveled destination for visitors, alongside the Route 66 Visitor Center, 66 Diner and more. In 2026, Route 66 celebrates its Centennial, commemorating 100 years of the "Mother Road" that travels from Chicago, Illinois to Santa Monica, California, and Albuquerque takes center stage as a key stop along the way with citywide events and activities.

As part of its celebration, ARRIVE Albuquerque is debuting the "Road Trip Revival" offer on February 20th featuring $100 guest room rates and $166 suite guest room rates for the first 50 guests to redeem when booking on arrivehotels.com with the code ARRIVEON66, including a signature gift upon arrival and two locally sourced beers at check-in.

At DWTNR, the Route 6 for 6 celebratory drink promotion debuts on April 30th, the day Route 66 was assigned its numerical designation, through November 11th, the day the road was officially commissioned. Route 6 for 6 is a daily, six-minute homage to the Mother Road where house cocktails will drop to $6 at the bartender's discretion – no schedule, no notice, just an impromptu few minutes of fun.

The hotel will also debut a commemorative collection of ARRIVE-designed apparel, mugs and pints for the Centennial, available for purchase on-site or at DWTNR.

ARRIVE Albuquerque is located at 717 Central Ave NW in Albuquerque. For more information, visit arrivehotels.com or follow @arrivehotels.

About ARRIVE by Palisociety

A collection of community-inspired and design-forward boutique neighborhood hotels, ARRIVE by Palisociety provides low-key luxury, simplified service and a meeting ground for visitors who want to enjoy the true local flavor of the destination. Architectural and social landmarks, ARRIVE by Palisociety properties are custom to their locations, adding to the fabric of each city, with elements from local artists and makers that reflect the community's sensibilities. ARRIVE Hotels are located in Austin, Texas; Memphis, Tenn.; Palm Springs, Calif.; Wilmington, N.C.; and Albuquerque, NM. The brand was developed in 2021 when Palisociety acquired ARRIVE Hotel & Restaurants (established 2016). For more information, visit arrivehotels.com or follow @arrivehotels.

