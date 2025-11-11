alby Crosses 20 Million Consumer Conversations as AI Agents Drive Revenue and Convert Sales

Company's AI agents have processed 39 million shopper messages, proving consumers increasingly trust AI to guide their purchase decisions

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- alby , the AI shopping agent trusted by leading e-commerce brands, today announced its AI agents have facilitated 20 million conversations and 39 million total messages, marking a significant milestone in consumer adoption of AI-powered shopping experiences. The achievement underscores how retailers are successfully deploying AI agents not just for support, but as true revenue drivers throughout the shopping journey.

"Reaching 20 million conversations with an 81% CSAT score proves that shoppers are increasingly engaging with AI agents that actually help them find what they need," said Fayez Mohamood, CEO of Bluecore (alby's parent company). "This milestone represents thousands of shoppers who've moved beyond viewing chatbots as support tools to embracing them as shopping companions. Our data shows that when deployed thoughtfully with features like predictive prompts and strategic placement, AI agents can drive up to 10x higher engagement and meaningful revenue growth for retailers."

The milestone comes as alby continues to demonstrate measurable impact for brands of all sizes. Companies like Wayfair, QVC, and Hibbett are seeing real revenue impact from their AI agents, with some achieving significant increases in conversion rates and customer engagement. The platform's success stems from its evolution beyond traditional support chatbots to proactive shopping companions that guide customers throughout their buying journey.

"Helping customers make confident decisions on complex, higher-priced tools and equipment has always been a challenge online," said Kathie Wangerin, Director of eCommerce at Northern Tool. "alby bridges that gap by instantly answering detailed product questions for our customers and even our sales team. alby answers over 75,000 questions weekly and has proven to be a powerful conversion tool. It also allows us to identify common questions that guide improvements to our product descriptions and content across our entire catalog."

The achievement reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior, as shoppers become increasingly comfortable with AI tools for product discovery and purchase decisions. alby's approach of embedding AI agents directly into the shopping experience with predictive prompts rather than relying solely on freeform input has proven to drive both engagement and conversion at scale.

alby's recently announced capabilities, including Product Advisor, Playbooks, In-Session Context, and Recommendations, enable even deeper customer engagement by transforming AI agents from reactive chatbots into proactive shopping companions that anticipate questions and guide shoppers toward confident purchase decisions.

You can learn more about alby's full platform at alby.com .

About Bluecore and alby

Bluecore's suite of retail marketing technology creates personalized shopping experiences across all consumer-facing digital channels—transforming anonymous shoppers into known customers along the way.

With its AI shopping agent alby, Bluecore is enabling retailers—from enterprise to SMB—to predict and answer shoppers' questions, significantly increasing their likelihood of purchase. alby integrates directly into retailers' product catalogs, anticipates their intent and progresses them through the buying journey. It simultaneously equips retailers with an entirely new dataset: the questions shoppers ask right before they buy. This data fuels their ability to personalize future interactions across every channel. Through alby, Bluecore is preparing retailers for the agentic future of commerce, where both AI agents and humans shop together.

More than 400 leading retailers, including Wayfair, Tapestry, Express, Lenovo and Alo Yoga, and a growing number of Shopify brands trust Bluecore to accelerate profitable growth. Learn more at Bluecore.

SOURCE alby