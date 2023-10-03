ALC-A-CHINO is Set to Unveil Two Innovations - 200ml Clear Cans and Spirited Oat Milk Lattes Will Become Part of the Spirited Coffee Shoppe Experience

News provided by

Howie's Spiked

03 Oct, 2023, 08:05 ET

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Howie's Spiked will unveil two "first to market" innovations at this year's National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) show in Las Vegas, starting on Monday, October 9th.

Continue Reading
Howie's Spiked
Howie's Spiked

ALC-A-CHINO Oat Milk Lattes
A refreshing, premium, non-dairy option for coffee enthusiasts. Initially available in Original and Vanilla flavors with 6% ABV, these high-quality plant-based spirited beverages blend 100% Arabica coffee, pure cane sugar, 6x distilled vodka, and creamy oat milk. As with all ALC-A-CHINO products, they are without any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

ALC-A-CHINO 200ml Clear Can Lattes
Where quality meets transparency…these award-winning spirited lattes, with an impressive 13.5% ABV, now come in a single-serving package in three flavors: Original, Mocha, and Vanilla Bean Bourbon. Crafted with 100% Arabica coffee, premium spirits, real dairy, and pure cane sugar, these clear cans deliver exceptional taste with an added level of convenience. Look for them at the front of your favorite store.

Vince Gioe, Chief Coffee Officer, expressed his excitement, saying, "Our non-dairy latte and 200ml Clear Can offerings mark the next chapter in a series for the ALC-A-CHINO Spirited Coffee Shoppe experience, as we revolutionize the hard coffee category with premium ingredients and packaging."

ALC-A-CHINO products are already making waves in twenty states, and these new offerings will gradually roll out in the coming months similarly. Premium malt versions, which equal the experience of the spirited offerings, will also be available in select states.

For media inquiries and product samples, please contact: [email protected].

About ALC-A-CHINO: ALC-A-CHINO leads the spirited coffee revolution, redefining the coffee experience with premium ingredients and unwavering commitment to quality. For more information, visit ALCACHINO.com.

Media Contact:
Taylor Foxman
609-432-2237
[email protected] 

SOURCE Howie's Spiked

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.