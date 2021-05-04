ALC Schools and Cook-Illinois Corporation Announce Strategic Alliance to Better Serve Greater Chicago Metropolitan Area

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALC Schools and Cook-Illinois Corporation, safety leaders in student transportation, today announced a new strategic alliance through which the companies will build upon and grow their existing portfolio of services within the greater Chicago metropolitan area, with an emphasis on underserved student populations.

ALC Schools is a nationwide alternative student transportation solution and a highly sought-after expert on federal, state, and district transportation requirements. It currently works with more than 450 districts in 24 states. Leveraging its proprietary Smart Routing Technology and custom-tailored services, the company has been a driving force in alleviating driver shortages, accommodating varying bell times, and serving the unique needs of special needs, McKinney-Vento, ESSA, hard-to-serve trips, and out-of-district students. Throughout the COVID-19 health crisis, ALC Schools also has been filling the need for meal and technology deliveries.

"The alignment between our two companies' commitments to safety and ALC's mission to give students with special transportation needs an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed, creates an important new offering for districts in the Chicago area," said Megan Carey, Chief Development Officer of ALC Schools. "We are enthusiastic about the new opportunities this relationship will bring to these Illinois school districts."

For more than 60 years, districts, schools, and parents have trusted Cook-Illinois Corporation. Cook-Illinois specializes in transporting students and prides itself as being a leader in green technology. As one of the largest family owned and operated school bus contractors in the country, Cook-Illinois treats every child like family. Their focus and commitment to safety and dependability makes them the gold standard for student bus transportation in the Chicago area.

"We've been proudly serving school districts in the Chicago area for decades," said Tom O'Sullivan, Vice President of Cook-Illinois Corporation. "Finding the right strategic partner with a focus and commitment on safety and reliability that mirrors our own will allow us to provide alternative forms of transportation to our customers. We are thrilled about our new relationship with ALC Schools and look forward to the opportunities this strategic alliance will bring to the Chicago area."

