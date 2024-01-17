Alcami Announces Acquisition of West-Coast Based Pacific Pharmaceutical Services

Strategic Reno, Nevada location enables bicoastal geographic expansion of Pharma Storage and Services capabilities

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today it has completed the acquisition of Pacific Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ("PPS"), a preferred provider of cGMP pharma storage and services.

"The Pacific Pharmaceutical Services acquisition is part of our highly intentional strategy to supercharge the capabilities of our pharma storage and services business with locations that best serve biotech and pharma clients across the country," commented Bill Humphries, CEO of Alcami. "With its strategic West Coast location, we can better address bicoastal market needs, improve material safe-guarding from natural disasters with multi-location facilities and support multi-center clinical trials. Adding PPS to the Alcami family cements our status as the U.S. CDMO for West Coast projects as we continue to focus on the stability and security that matters most in storage of pre-clinical and clinical materials."

In addition to the acquisition of PPS, Alcami is strategically expanding its central North Carolina pharma storage and service footprint with the opening of a new 65,000 square foot facility co-located near the Research Triangle Park's biotech and pharma hub. Combined with the acquisition, this additional expansion underscores Alcami's focus on its comprehensive pharma storage and services business.

With its hallmark of personalized, responsive customer care, PPS offers key controlled storage and material management solutions (controlled temperature storage from room temperature down to cryo temperatures and material aliquoting) as well as clinical labeling and support for most development lifecycle stages spanning from pre-clinical to early clinical trials. PPS also provides clinical distribution and material management across various conditions. PPS founder Scott Chadwick will continue with the company in the role of General Manager and Site Head.

"I'm proud of the business we built, and look forward to partnering with Alcami. Combining forces enables us to offer clients even more solutions with the same agile, flexible approach that continues to make us successful," Chadwick shared.

PPS' clients will benefit from immediate access to Alcami's comprehensive service offerings ranging from analytical development and testing to full drug product development and manufacturing of both sterile fill-finish and oral solid dose. Similarly, Alcami's extensive client base will have access to PPS' West Coast cGMP pharma storage capacity and support services, ensuring a seamless experience across the Alcami network of laboratory, pharma storage and manufacturing services.

About Alcami:

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

About Pacific Pharmaceutical Services

Founded in 2010, Pacific Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a GMP-certified warehousing provider for pharmaceutical and biotech companies with operations in Reno, Nevada. Key services include cGMP storage (controlled room temperature to cryo storage) and material management. In addition, it offers clinical labeling and distribution for early phase clinical trials. For more information, please visit pacificpharmaservices.com.

