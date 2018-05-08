Alcami Announces Industry-Leading Analytical Testing Turnaround Time

"At Alcami, your timeline is our timeline," said Alcami Chief Commercial Officer, Syed T. Husain. "We have made efficient, rapid, and reliable turnaround time a priority, as part of our commitment to bring our clients' products through the clinic and to market first, while delivering the highest level of quality and finest customer experience in the industry."

Alcami provides analytical testing services for manufacturers' new drug entities, generics, animal health products, active pharmaceutical ingredients, raw materials, in-process goods, medicated consumer health products, chemicals, biologics, and biopharmaceuticals.

"We are proud of our high-performing analytical testing laboratories, which operate with precision and accuracy," said Alcami Chief Operating Officer, Ted Dolan. "Proactive facility improvements have enabled us to significantly cut critical turnaround times and simultaneously take on new projects."

Effective June 1, 2018, Alcami will execute analytical testing for chemistry services in just seven (7) business days, from sample receipt to report or certificate of analysis release. The current industry turnaround is approximately ten (10) days. The company will also offer basic microbiology analysis in twelve (12) days, three (3) days faster than the industry average. In addition, Alcami will offer new augmented rush timelines to better accommodate customers with urgent needs and stricter manufacturing schedules.

Alcami is a world-class fully integrated end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in North Carolina, with executive offices in Durham and Wilmington. With approximately 1,000 employees operating at ten global locations, Alcami provides customizable and innovative services to small and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by offering individualized and integrated services across multiple areas. We connect our clients with innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

