Alcami Appoints Patrick D. Walsh as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Patrick D. Walsh as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Walter J. Kaczmarek III, who is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer.

"Patrick's impressive track record of driving growth and achieving high client satisfaction at leading pharmaceutical businesses makes him the ideal executive to lead Alcami forward," commented Jason Shideler, a Managing Director on Madison Dearborn Partners' Health Care team and Lead Director at Alcami. "He brings a depth of industry knowledge and leadership experience that will support Alcami's strategic efforts to continue to add scale in attractive growth markets and deliver high-quality services to the pharmaceutical industry."

Prior to joining Alcami, Mr. Walsh was co-founder and CEO of TriPharm Services, a parenteral manufacturing business that was acquired by Alcami in January 2020. From 2015 to 2019, Mr. Walsh was the Chief Executive Officer of Avista Pharma, a private equity-backed global provider of contract manufacturing, development, and analytical testing services. Mr. Walsh also served as CEO of AAIPharma Services Corporation, a predecessor company to Alcami, from 2010 to 2014, leading the company through an impressive growth trajectory, culminating in the sale of the company. In addition to his duties at Alcami, Mr. Walsh currently serves as Chairman of ANI Pharmaceuticals, a director at Landec Corporation, and a director at Industria Chemica Emiliano (I.C.E).

Mr. Walsh added, "I have long-admired Alcami for its excellent regulatory track record and ability to solve complex product development and manufacturing challenges. I look forward to working with the talented team at Alcami as we continue to expand its footprint and build upon its services offerings."

About Alcami:

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging four US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves biologics and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, and environmental monitoring services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

About Madison Dearborn Partners:

Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP") is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since MDP's formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of over $26 billion and has completed over 150 investments. MDP invests across five dedicated industry verticals, including health care; basic industries; business and government software and services; financial and transaction services; and telecom, media and technology services. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners:

Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand Capital Partners is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

