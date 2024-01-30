Alcami Appoints Rose-Marie Nelson as Chief Human Resources Officer

News provided by

Alcami Corporation

30 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Rose-Marie Nelson as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Rose-Marie Nelson, Alcami Chief Human Resources Officer
Nelson is a proven human resources leader with 30+ years of experience developing and aligning HR strategy, teams, and processes in CDMO organizations and private equity held businesses. She started her career with Alcami when the company was known as Applied Analytical Industries (AAI). In her 28-year tenure with AAI, Rose worked in roles of increasing responsibility, serving as the Director, Benefits and Compensation before she transitioned to Avista to lead their HR group. Cambrex purchased Avista and Rose then served as VP, Human Resources for one of their business units. She rejoined Alcami in June, 2023 to serve as interim CHRO.

"I am excited that Rose not only rejoined Alcami, but she won the role of CHRO to lead our most valuable resource -- our People. Over the years, Rose has amassed and demonstrated the specific skills and experiences that make her the right choice to lead Human Resources at Alcami. I am confident she will continue to make incredible strides and positively impact our company as we scale and grow," said Bill Humphries, CEO of Alcami.

In this role, Nelson will focus on leading the Human Resources team to build conversations and connections across all levels of the company at six campuses across the United States to support Alcami's growth trajectory but also the personal growth, engagement and satisfaction of all team members.

"It is great to be back at Alcami where my career started over 30 years ago. I am thrilled to be selected to represent HR as the CHRO. Alcami has a strong leadership team and skilled, dedicated employee base, and I look forward to building a strong future with Alcami," Nelson shared.

About Alcami
Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, GMP pharma storage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

SOURCE Alcami Corporation

