Alcami Expands Biologics Footprint with Investment in Durham

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today a $10 million investment to expand its laboratory operation in Durham, North Carolina. The investment adds over 6700 ft² to the existing laboratory footprint, new equipment, and capabilities to enhance drug substance and drug product characterization capabilities for biologics in all phases of development, and the capacity to support parenteral manufacturing projects and stand-alone analytical clients.

"This investment further reinforces our commitment to our clients, allowing us to support the increasing demand for the analysis and characterization of biological molecules manufactured in our new Research Triangle Park fill-finish facility and for clients seeking stand-alone analytical support," commented Dr. Elliott Franco, Vice President of Laboratory Operations at Alcami.

The expanded laboratory at Alcami's Durham site will further increase Alcami's footprint, add 40 scientific professionals, and complement Alcami's existing biotechnology service offerings. The expanded footprint will incorporate three different laboratories: one focusing on chromatography and electrophoresis, one housing a wide range of mass spectrometry equipment for characterization and sequencing, and a bioassay lab with a separate cell culture room. New instrumentation and capabilities will further enhance Alcami's drug substance and drug product characterization capabilities for biologics in all phases of development.

Alcami's extensive biologics service offerings include analytical development, formulations, and drug product manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies, protein, and peptide products. Additionally, Alcami's biologics laboratories conduct cell line characterization studies and provide analytical testing for cell and gene therapies. As product development continues through each clinical stage, Alcami's biologics specialists can provide further development and testing, along with sterile fill-finish drug product manufacturing and stability services.

"Our company was formed decades ago as a benchmark for outstanding analytical services to the pharmaceutical industry," commented Patrick D. Walsh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alcami. "Today's announcement is a testament to how we value and covet this position with our clients around the world," added Mr. Walsh.

About Alcami:

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging 675,000 ft² across the United States, Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

