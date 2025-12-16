Alcami Expands Drug Product Manufacturing Capacity to Meet Growing Demand

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation, a leading U.S. based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is proud to announce the GMP readiness of a third sterile fill-finish line at its Research Triangle Park, NC campus. This is the fifth sterile fill-finish line that is qualified for GMP clinical and commercial manufacturing within Alcami's Drug Product manufacturing network. The newest line includes an automated grade A isolator fill line, designed to deliver filling, stoppering, and capping under aseptic conditions, reinforcing Alcami's commitment to quality, scalability, and innovation in sterile manufacturing.

The new line supports a broad range of vial formats, from 2R to 30R and is equipped for liquid and lyophilization products. These enhancements enable Alcami to further meet the evolving needs of its clients. From early-stage clinical development to full-scale commercial production in vials and pre-filled syringes, Alcami is positioned to support a wide array of small and large molecule programs.

"Our expansion reflects Alcami's ongoing commitment to providing manufacturing solutions that accelerate drug development and ensure reliable supply," said Guy Kubi, Chief Business Officer. "We're delivering the precision and compliance our clients expect—while expanding capacity to meet the growing global demand."

Alcami's experienced team brings decades of expertise in analytical development, formulation development, drug product manufacturing, release testing, labeling and packaging, and GMP storage. This expansion aligns with Alcami's broader strategy to provide integrated, onshore solutions that mitigate supply chain risks and streamline the path from development to delivery.

As the pharmaceutical industry continues to face capacity constraints and increasing demand for sterile fill-finish services, Alcami's investments ensure clients have access to the latest Annex 1 compliant technology and reliable U.S. based manufacturing infrastructure. This expansion complements recent investments across Alcami's network, including five new sterile fill-finish lines, a new GMP storage facility, additional cold storage capacity, and enhanced oral solid dose capabilities.

About Alcami

Alcami is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 45 years of experience advancing pharmaceuticals and biologics from development to delivery. Alcami provides fully integrated lab services, drug product manufacturing, cGMP pharma storage, and support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit https://www.alcami.com.

