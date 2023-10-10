Alcami Expands Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Tariq Jamal as Chief Information Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Tariq Jamal to Chief Information Officer.

Tariq is a tenured business and technology leader with over three decades of industry experience and a proven track record of leading cross-functional IT teams. Prior to joining Alcami, he was the Regional Chief Information Officer at Lonza/Capsugel, Inc., where he was responsible for overseeing global IT operations and integration activities. Previous executive leadership experience includes roles at Novartis Consumer Health, Roche Pharmaceutical, and Genentech.

"Tariq's expertise and demonstrated leadership of multi-faceted information technology operations across the globe makes him the ideal leader as we continue to expand our capabilities, service offerings, and footprint," said Bill Humphries, Alcami Corporation CEO.

In this role, Tariq will be responsible for the continued implementation of value-driven technology solutions in support of Alcami's global client base and the patients they serve.

"I am excited to join Alcami and work alongside such a strong leadership team and dedicated employees," said Tariq. "I look forward to contributing my strategic expertise to support Alcami's innovation, growth, and continued success."

About Alcami Corporation 
Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

