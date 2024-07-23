Alcami unveils new conditions and services at state-of-the-art pharma storage facility in Garner

"Alcami's new facility is well positioned to fill previously unmet market demand," said Laurent Boer, President, Alcami Pharma Storage and Services. "The pipeline of complex medicines – exactly the type of ground-breaking products that life science companies in RTP work on – is only increasing. The biopharmaceutical materials and products in these drugs require very specific warehouse conditions that this new facility provides. But what truly sets us apart as a CDMO is our ability to offer a comprehensive pharma storage network paired with seamless access to our integrated laboratory and manufacturing services. From development to delivery, Alcami has the capabilities to care for and secure product within our own network, reducing risk and streamlining efficiency."

After opening in January with controlled/ambient storage, the facility can now accept shipments for an extensive range of storage conditions, including stability chamber storage, refrigerated storage, freezer, ultra-low freezer, and cryogenic storage (LN2) as well as custom conditions. In addition, the site now offers a full suite of materials management and support services that facilitate the full product development, storage, and commercialization journey, including onsite aliquoting/sampling in grade C sampling booths, refrigerated transport, labeling, cycle counting/inventory management, custom kitting, and reference standards management.

The new central North Carolina facility adjacent to the Research Triangle Park expands Alcami's high-quality, secure GMP storage network to six U.S. locations across the Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast. Alcami's network covers a wide range of GMP temperature storage conditions, from ≤-135˚C to 70˚C, including all ICH stability conditions. Alcami's new location further positions the company to address pharma supply chain risk mitigation with storage locations throughout the U.S.

Since opening its new Garner site in January, Alcami has created 25 new jobs onsite, including skilled operations technicians and specialists, quality/regulatory specialists, and site managers. This facility is yet another step in the company's growth and steadfast investment and commitment to the Research Triangle Park and the state of North Carolina.

About Alcami

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in NC with 45+ years of experience advancing products through the development lifecycle. Alcami provides fully integrated lab services along with drug product manufacturing, GMP pharma storage, and support services including environmental monitoring, calibration, validation and metrology. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcami.com.

