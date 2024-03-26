ALCANTARA CONTINUES ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH GERMAN CAR OF THE YEAR PROGRAM

Alcantara will join AItastic, Bridgestone, Gentex, KST Motorenversuch and ZF Friedrichshafen as German Car of the Year (GCOTY) partners

DETROIT, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, a leading "Made in Italy" luxury brand and the first Italian industrial company certified as Carbon Neutral, will continue its partnership with the annual German Car of the Year (GCOTY) program in 2024.

Automotive industry executives, designers, analysts and more than 80 automotive journalists will take part in a variety of GCOTY events scheduled throughout this year.

The GCOTY program opens with a Car Design Event (CDE) attended by more than 100 automotive designers and journalists April -10 at the Drivers & Business Club at Motorworld in Munich. GCOTY's Summer Testing Event takes place June 24-27 in Alsfeld, Germany and features new-model test drives, concept-car displays, technical presentations and product exhibits.

Prior to announcing the 2025 German Car of the Year in November, GCOTY also will host a classic-car event Sept. 16-17 at the Nationales Automuseum in Dietzhoelztal, Germany.

The Volkswagen ID.7 was the 2024 GCOTY overall winner while the MG4, Kia EV9, Porsche 911 T and the Hyundai Ioniq 6 were segment winners. Alcantara's interior material was featured on several of the competitors.

"We welcome the opportunity to partner with such a prominent group of automotive experts and enthusiasts in Germany," said Alcantara Chairman Andrea Boragno. "And we're proud to provide the industry with compelling, thoughtful interiors that feature elegant, soft-to-the-touch and high-quality material."

Boragno noted that Alcantara is a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, and is committed to advancing United Nations sustainable development goals.

Alcantara has been recognized as Carbon Neutral since 2009, when the company received certification from TÜV SÜD, one of the strictest and most rigorous international certification bodies. Carbon Neutrality certification is based on offsetting greenhouse gas emissions through carbon credits.

Boragno added that thanks to its technical, aesthetic and sensorial characteristics the material is chosen for use by the world's leading brands.

"We are glad that Alcantara has chosen to continue its partnership with GCOTY in the coming year," said Jens Meiners, a GCOTY organizer and co-founder. "Interior design, comfort, quality and sustainability are critically important for consumers as well as for our car-of-the-year jury of automotive journalists."

Alcantara's cradle-to-grave sustainability approach involves the measurement of all CO 2 emissions at every stage of its product lifecycle – from raw material and production to product use and end-of-life. The company recently introduced an innovative range of products partially derived from certified post-consumer recycled polyester. In addition, the company is accelerating research in the critical area of end-of-life recycling.

Alcantara S.p.A.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara is based in Milan and represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in many fields of application: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer electronics.

