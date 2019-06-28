Alcantara dresses Alfa Romeo Tonale - winner of 2019 Car Design Award

TURIN, Italy, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara dressed the interior of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, winner of the prestigious 2019 Car Design Award for best concept car of the year at the 2019 Parco Valentino Turin Auto Show.

The awards ceremony, organized by Auto & Design magazine, took place June 19th in Turin, Italy.

The Alfa Romeo concept car's interior featured Alcantara material that offered a combination of aesthetic, technical and sensory qualities. The Tonale had a dark anthracite gray Alcantara headliner. Alcantara, the "Made in Italy" and Carbon Neutral material, is synonymous with sports thanks to its grip, wear resistance under extreme conditions and breathability.

To further personalize the concept car, designers selected a melange gray Alcantara to cover the floor with an innovative surface treatment designed to make it smoother to the touch and also further protect the quality of the material over time, despite its floorboard location.

The award underlines the successful partnership between Alcantara and Alfa Romeo, which has given birth to a variety of exceptional cars.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Having analyzed, reduced and offset all CO 2 emissions linked to the company, in 2009 Alcantara was certified "Carbon Neutral." In 2011 this report was extended to include the entire life cycles of Alcantara products in a "cradle-to-grave" analysis including use and disposal. To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

