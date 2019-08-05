Alcantara dresses beyerdynamic's Amiron wireless copper headphones in luxury, comfort

MILAN, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, the global luxury lifestyle brand, is providing its Alcantara® Italian-made material to luxury headphone and pro audio sound system provider beyerdynamic for its latest over-ear Amiron wireless copper headphone model.

The headphone's design integrates a decorative solid-copper ring into each earpiece housing, surrounded by comfort-textured Alcantara ear pads in black, Alcantara headband in anthracite that is embossed with the beyerdynamic logo and enriched by a decorative copper-colored fabric piping, and end caps in gray – all of which complement the ring.

In addition to its aesthetic qualities, the Alcantara material maximizes wearing comfort for extended listening periods. Together, the visual and tactile experience of the materials blends into an exceptional sensorial experience for the most sophisticated of listener.

Alcantara's first venture with beyerdynamic, its Amiron wireless headphones, was well received and moved briskly in audio retail outlets. Alcantara also provides its material to the consumer-electronics market, being featured on the Microsoft Surface and Surface Pro lines of laptop computers, as well as on a variety of smartphone cases and tablet covers.

The beyerdynamic Amiron wireless copper headphones, which feature a frequency response of

5 – 40,000 Hz, are available through retail outlets in the U.S. and online. They carry a recommended retail price starting at $889.00.

Alcantara S.p.A.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. Having analyzed, reduced and offset all CO 2 emissions linked to the company, in 2009 Alcantara was certified "Carbon Neutral." To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

For further information:

www.alcantara.com

twitter.com/alcantaraspa

facebook.com/alcantara.company

youtube.com/alcantaracompany

instagram.com/alcantara_company/

SOURCE Alcantara

Related Links

http://www.alcantara.com

