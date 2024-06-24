ALCANTARA FEATURED AT AIRCRAFT INTERIORS EXPO 2024 IN GERMANY

HAMBURG, Germany, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara was featured recently at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX), a leading airline-industry event held in Hamburg, Germany.

From commercial airplanes, business jets and helicopters, Alcantara material is utilized in a wide variety of aircraft.

The interior of the Limited Edition 500 Vision Jet by Cirrus Aircraft shown at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX), featured Made in Italy material from Alcantara.

At AIX, for example, Alcantara was featured on the Limited Edition 500 Vision Jet by Cirrus Aircraft, which was celebrating 500 deliveries of the world's first single-engine personal jet.

Alcantara is able to offer its customers endless customization possibilities with textures and techniques crafted from Made in Italy material produced at its Nera Montoro plant in Umbria.

