Alcantara featured on Audi, BMW and Lamborghini Vehicles at IAA/Frankfurt Auto Show

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, the global luxury lifestyle brand, appeared on concept cars from two high-end automakers – Audi and BMW - and on the new Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 at the recent IAA/Frankfurt Motor Show.

The BMW M Vision Next was decked out in blue Alcantara® that almost completely covered the vehicle's interior. The material emphasized the internal lines of the seats that were piped in red edging that tied in with the colors of the M logo, which is synonymous with the highest BMW sportscar performance. The concept car's dashboard and headliner also made use of the M Vision Next's blue Alcantara to accentuate the overall racecar appearance of the cockpit.

The hybrid-powered BMW's use of Alcantara for pull straps on its door panels and the Alcantara weave on the door panel were reminiscent of classic BMW sportscars from a bygone era. The Made in Italy material is frequently chosen by luxury and performance brands for its wear resistance, breathability, lightness and sustainability.

Alcantara also dressed the interior of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, a hybrid and the most powerful super-sportscar ever made by Lamborghini. Only 63 units will be built, each customizable by the Lamborghini Style Centre in collaboration with Lamborghini Ad Personam to create unique and made-to-measure cars.

In this custom project, Alcantara plays an important role thanks to its versatility. The iconic Italian material can be transformed into different shades and textures using different processing techniques based on customer requests to meet the highest expectations.

Alcantara can be applied to any element of the interior of the new Sián FKP 37 from the ceiling to the door panels and seats, in combination with leather in a play of colors and dynamic designs. The steering wheel itself can be covered in Alcantara to meet the wear resistance and grip needs in sporty driving conditions.

The Lamborghini Sián is increasingly attentive to mobility solutions with a lower environmental impact to meet the needs of the future. The underlying reason Alcantara was chosen was because it has been certified Carbon Neutral by TUV SUD since 2009 as producing net zero C0 2 emissions.

The self-driving, electric all-wheel-drive off-road concept Audi AI:Trail utilized a plain-grey Alcantara for its aeronautical-style control stick to replace the traditional steering wheel.

Grey surfaces and earth tones emphasized the link between the car's interior and the environment. On a tactile level rough and granular terrain surfaces were contrasted by the softness of Alcantara. The sustainability of the materials was as important for Alcantara as for Audi, which employed multiple durable, sustainable recycled materials which can dampen vibrations and noise. At the Frankfurt Auto Show the automaker also displayed its AI:ME and AI:RACE concepts, which featured significant amounts of Alcantara throughout, as well.

Alcantara S.p.A.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents a prime example of Italian-produced quality. As a registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and a result of a unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara is a highly innovative material, offering an unrivalled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the choice of leading brands in a number of application fields: fashion and accessories, automotive, interior design and home décor, and consumer-electronics. These features, together with a serious and certified commitment to sustainability, make Alcantara a true icon of contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyle of those who want to fully enjoy their everyday life, respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral," having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions derived from its activity. To mark out the path of the company in such a field, every year Alcantara draws up and publishes its own Sustainability Report, certified by BDO authority and available also on the corporate website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara's production site and R&D department are located in Nera Montoro, in the heart of the Umbria Region (Terni).

