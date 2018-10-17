Alcantara Featured on Auto Show Debuts in Detroit

DETROIT, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese automaker GAC chose Italian-made luxury material from Alcantara for the world debut of its ENTRANZE concept vehicle, an all-electric crossover unveiled at this year's North American International Auto Show (January 19-27).

GAC said the ENTRANZE platform, which featured 3+2+2 seating done in white Alcantara®, is more than just a concept, noting that a version of the vehicle will go into production in China later this year. The ENTRANZE also uses Alcantara for its forest-green carpeting and for instrument-panel accents.

Lexus also unveiled its limited edition RC F Track Edition, which delivers 472 horsepower from a normally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8. Meant for motoring enthusiasts, the Track Edition comes standard with signature red-leather seating with matching Alcantara seat inserts.

Lincoln has chosen Alcantara headliners for a majority of its Black Label sedans and SUVs. At the North American International Auto Show, Lincoln displayed its Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition with iconic center-opening doors. Meant to evoke Lincoln's heritage, the limited edition Continental features a beige headliner in pure Alcantara.

The all-new 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring model also shown in Detroit used Alcantara for its neutral gray headliner. This luxury touring SUV offers a hybrid option that mates Fords twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine and hybrid technology for a combined power output expected to deliver 450 horsepower and 600 lb.-ft. of torque.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents a prime example of Italian-produced quality. As a registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and a result of a unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara is a highly innovative material, offering an unrivalled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the choice of leading brands in a number of application fields: fashion and accessories, automotive, interior design and home décor and consumer-electronics. These features, together with a serious and certified commitment in terms of sustainability, make Alcantara a true icon of contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyle of those who want to fully enjoy their everyday life, respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral," having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions derived from its activity. To mark out the path of the company in such a field, every year Alcantara draws up and publishes its own Sustainability Report, certified by BDO authority and available also on the corporate website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara's production site and R&D department are located in Nera Montoro, in the heart of the Umbria Region (Terni).

