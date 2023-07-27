ALCANTARA IN THE SPOTLIGHT AT GERMAN CAR OF THE YEAR EVENT

A preview of future car interior material from Alcantara and a new ALPINA concept seat were shown at the German award program's Summer Fest

ALSFELD, Germany, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara previewed its collection of future automotive interior material and displayed a bright orange car seat developed with ALPINA at the German Car of the Year's Summer Fest in Alsfeld.

More than 150 journalists, industry analysts and auto-company executives attended the mid-July program at Hotel Villa Raab. The three-day event featured technical presentations, product displays and more than 50 new-model test-drive vehicles, including a number of cars equipped with Alcantara®.

Alcantara Chairman Andrea Boragno (left) shown at the German Car of the Year Summer Fest with Andreas Bovensiepen, ALPINA’s CEO.

Alcantara Chairman Andrea Boragno noted that brighter colors are becoming the auto industry's new black. Although vibrant colors have been featured on limited edition and sportier bespoke models in the past, a trend toward generally brighter, more striking interior and exterior colors is starting to emerge.

Alcantara, a leading "Made in Italy" luxury brand, is an official German Car of the Year partner with ZF, Bridgestone, KST and Aitastic. In the field of sustainability, Alcantara has been Carbon Neutral since 2009 with carbon neutrality certification based on the offset of greenhouse gas emissions through carbon credits derived from certified and verified offsetting projects.

