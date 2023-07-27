ALCANTARA IN THE SPOTLIGHT AT GERMAN CAR OF THE YEAR EVENT

News provided by

Alcantara S.p.A.

27 Jul, 2023, 12:01 ET

  • A preview of future car interior material from Alcantara and a new ALPINA concept seat were shown at the German award program's Summer Fest

ALSFELD, Germany, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara previewed its collection of future automotive interior material and displayed a bright orange car seat developed with ALPINA at the German Car of the Year's Summer Fest in Alsfeld.

More than 150 journalists, industry analysts and auto-company executives attended the mid-July program at Hotel Villa Raab. The three-day event featured technical presentations, product displays and more than 50 new-model test-drive vehicles, including a number of cars equipped with Alcantara®.

Continue Reading
Alcantara Chairman Andrea Boragno (left) shown at the German Car of the Year Summer Fest with Andreas Bovensiepen, ALPINA’s CEO.
Alcantara Chairman Andrea Boragno (left) shown at the German Car of the Year Summer Fest with Andreas Bovensiepen, ALPINA’s CEO.

Alcantara Chairman Andrea Boragno noted that brighter colors are becoming the auto industry's new black. Although vibrant colors have been featured on limited edition and sportier bespoke models in the past, a trend toward generally brighter, more striking interior and exterior colors is starting to emerge.

Alcantara, a leading "Made in Italy" luxury brand, is an official German Car of the Year partner with ZF, Bridgestone, KST and Aitastic. In the field of sustainability, Alcantara has been Carbon Neutral since 2009 with carbon neutrality certification based on the offset of greenhouse gas emissions through carbon credits derived from certified and verified offsetting projects.

For further information:

www.alcantara.com

twitter.com/alcantaraspa

facebook.com/alcantara.company

youtube.com/alcantaracompany

instagram.com/alcantara_company/

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.

Also from this source

Microsoft Surface Keyboards Feature Renewal Material from Alcantara

BMW'S FIRST ELECTRIFIED M-SERIES MODEL HAS ALCANTARA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.