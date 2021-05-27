Alcantara Offered On New Volonic Valet 3 Charging Station

As devices are placed across the Valet 3's surface, power is delivered and intelligently managed to optimize performance. The new charger also is one of the first wireless charging solutions to offer software updates.

A signature Volonic brand offering, the Valet 3 is available for customization at www.volonic.com with a choice of four Alcantara® surface colors – light blue, red, gray and black. A "Made in Italy" luxury material that has been certified as "Carbon Neutral" since 2009, Alcantara's soft touch and durability also are a perfect match for Volonic's fusion of technology and fashion.

Alcantara's combination of aesthetics, touch, grip and functionality have made it a material of choice for designers from a wide variety of sectors, including consumer electronics, fashion, interior design and automotive.

About Alcantara S.p.A. -- www.alcantara.com

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral", having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions deriving from its activity ("from cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

About Volonic – www.volonic.com

Volonic was created to make you take flight through the fusion of technology and fashionable works of art. To create a transformative experience that makes you see the world from a different perspective. We don't take shortcuts. We don't compromise. We don't settle for anything less than perfection because we have you in mind. We are here to inspire you. We serve a new generation of consumers who believe that beauty and elegance can live in the same space as technology and functionality. Take flight.

