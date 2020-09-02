Alcantara On New Beyerdynamic T1 And T5 Hi-Fi Headphones

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Having analysed, reduced and offset all CO 2 emissions linked to the company, in 2009 Alcantara was certified "Carbon Neutral" (from "cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for review on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

