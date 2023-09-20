Alcantara Presents Its "LE ICONE" Open-Air Museum at The Bridge VII

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, the "Made-in-Italy" luxury lifestyle brand, continues its partnership with The Bridge, an exclusive event for automotive collectors and enthusiasts taking place on Saturday, Sept. 23 in the Hamptons.

Marking its second consecutive appearance at The Bridge, Alcantara will present "LE ICONE," an outdoor museum that highlights Alcantara's versatile brand heritage.

Lamborghini’s Eccentrica concept car at The Bridge featuring an Alcantara interior.

A centerpiece of the open-air museum exhibition will feature "Signs, Symbols, and Scripts" – artwork by Qui Lei Lei that showcases Alcantara. Additional displays utilizing Alcantara will include Marcel Wanders' Tulip chair; the Microsoft's line of Surface computers, and special clothing collections by Yohji Yamamoto, Lanvin and GCDS.

Alcantara's exhibit also will include Lamborghini's Eccentrica concept car with an exclusive blue Alcantara interior. The Eccentrica is a special 'restomod' of a Lamborghini Diablo, a great supercar icon of the 90s.

Presented by Richard Mille, Bridge VII will feature more than 300 rare cars from around the world, including additional models with Alcantara-equipped interiors.

The annual event takes place at The Bridge golf club in the Hamptons, the former location of the Bridgehampton Motor Racing Circuit.

Alcantara's lightweight, breathable, maximum-grip luxury material enhances a car's overall driving experience.

Alcantara maintains a strong commitment to the environment and was certified "Carbon Neutral" in 2009. Carbon neutrality certification is based on the offset of greenhouse gas emissions through the acquisition of carbon credits from certified and verified offset projects.

