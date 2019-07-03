Alcantara presents 'Nine Journeys Through Time' exhibition at Shanghai's Yuz Museum beginning in July

SHANGHAI, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, the global luxury lifestyle brand, has collaborated with the Yuz Museum in Shanghai to bring its "Nine Journeys Through Time" exhibition to Shanghai beginning July 3 through October 7, 2019.

The exhibition premiered at the Palazzo Reale in Milan last year as the third episode in a cycle of shows exploring the qualities of Alcantara® as a material for artistic creation. Nine Journeys Through Time brings together nine contemporary artistic outlooks, expressing the artists' visions in a range of languages, from painting to fashion, from digital design to music.

Participating artists include Aaajiao, Andrea Anastasio, Caterina Barbieri, Krijn De Koning, Li Shurui, Chiharu Shiota, Iris Van Herpen, Zeitguised and Alex Schweder.

In moving the show from Milan to Shanghai, the complex interactions between the Apartment of the Prince and each work of art are narrated in suspended time and open space. The original effect that Apartment of the Prince created led the artists to a reflection on the various dimensions of time. The Yuz Museum experience will add to that strong feeling of space and architecture.

"We are very pleased to present this exhibition in a new configuration from the Royal Palace in Milan to the prestigious Yuz Museum in Shanghai," said Alcantara Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno. "It is a true example of Alcantara's strong belief in the mutual exchange and 'contamination' between Western and Eastern culture, in particular in the world of contemporary art.

"This project clearly reaffirms our values and identity through a series of collaborations developing a unique approach with the world of art and building a genuine dialogue with artists, curators, museums and cultural institutions throughout the world."

Alcantara S.p.A.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. Having analyzed, reduced and offset all CO 2 emissions linked to the company, in 2009 Alcantara was certified "Carbon Neutral." To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

