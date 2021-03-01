Alcantara Publishes Its 11th Annual Sustainability Report

MILAN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, a corporate leader in efforts to improve the environment, recently issued its eleventh annual sustainability report with a commitment to further reduce CO2 emissions by 50 percent within the next 10 years.

The first company in Italy and one of the first automotive suppliers in the world to be certified as Carbon Neutral in 2009, Alcantara achieved carbon neutrality last year for the eleventh year in a row.

Last year Alcantara also participated in three major projects supported by the United Nations in Bangladesh, Mauritania and South Korea to offset nearly 36,000 tons of CO2 emissions that could not be eliminated with current state-of-the-art technology.

In the past 10 years, Alcantara has taken part in more than 40 international offset projects in 20 different countries around the world. The projects were designed to improve living conditions and expand the use of renewable energy resources.

Alcantara also continues to emphasize the importance of sustainability with its suppliers, encouraging them to measure, reduce and compensate for CO2 emissions. In fact, the company's 2020 Sustainability Report notes that all of its "core" and "super core" suppliers achieved zero CO2 emission balances last year.

The company has monitored its supply chain since 2007 to help increase supplier awareness and commitment to sustainability. It also asks its partners and suppliers to fight against corruption and respect the universal principles of human rights, labor standards and environmental standards.

Certification as Carbon Neutral means that Alcantara has achieved a net CO2 emissions balance of zero, including emissions through the entire lifecycle of its products, as well as emissions from all of its office, warehouse and production facilities.

The company's sustainability report notes that on a global stage Alcantara has organized a number of international symposiums to draw attention and support for the need to fight against climate change and widespread damage to the environment.

The company's most recent symposium entitled "Climate Change: How to Engage Society and Deploy Decarbonization" took place two years ago in Venice, Italy, and attracted leading scientists, entrepreneurs, economists and corporate leaders from around the world.

Alcantara, a "Made in Italy" lifestyle brand, was founded in 1972. Today Alcantara® can be found on leading brands in a variety of fields, including the auto industry, the world of fashion and accessories, interior design, home decor and consumer electronics.

Further information about Alcantara's 2020 Sustainability Report is available at: https://sustainabilityreport.alcantara.com/

