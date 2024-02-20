Alcantara Reaches Out to the Fashion, Art and Automotive Worlds

MILAN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, the "Made-in-Italy" luxury lifestyle brand, is making headline appearances at museum, fashion and classic-car events around the world in February.

Alcantara will present its 2025 spring-and-summer fashion collection this month at the international LINEAPELLE exhibition in Milan. "Alcantara: Beyond Boundaries," an art exhibit opens in Seoul, Korea, while a vintage Fiat Panda outfitted with an Alcantara interior will be on display at The I.C.E. St. Moritz in Switzerland.

Chapter 1 five-piece fashion collection with Alcantara by Massimo Osti
Chapter 1 five-piece fashion collection with Alcantara by Massimo Osti

The Massimo Osti Studio brand also has debuted online its Chapter 1: Alcantara® fashion collection of clothing and accessories featuring the Italian material.

More than 1,200 companies from as many as 40 different countries are expected to attend LINEAPELLE (February 20-22). Lilac with nuances of brown and green is the predominant color within the color-palette of Alcantara's spring/summer 2025 collection. The collection blends traditional techniques such as layering, perforation and printing with more innovative ones such as intricate screen printing, three-dimensional applications and special embroidery treatments. www.lineapelle-fair.it/en

Alcantara is partnering with the Platform-L Contemporary Art Center in Korea to present "Alcantara: Beyond Boundaries," an exhibit celebrating Eastern and Western art culture m.platform-l.org/. Open to the public February 22 through March 10, the exhibit features work from Jaden Cho, a talented young Korean designer along with the art of sculptors, designers and architects from Alcantara's own art collection.

In addition, a vintage Fiat Panda 4x4 equipped with a unique Alcantara interior designed by Spinzi, a creative studio in Milan, will be on display February 23-24 at The I.C.E., the International Concours d'Elegance that takes place annually on frozen Lake St. Moritz – an open-air playground for car and lifestyle enthusiasts outside of St. Moritz in Switzerland.  www.theicestmoritz.ch/

Chapter 1 by Massimo Osti Studio is a five-piece collection of clothing and accessories made in Alcantara that debuted on Valentine's Day and is available exclusively online at www.massimoosti.com/en/chapter-01/?country=us. It includes a parka, a backpack and a jacket with concealable hood. The garments are laser cut to significantly reduce the use of seams that are replaced by heat-sensitive mesh tape.

Alcantara S.p.A. – www.alcantara.com

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of unique, proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in many fields of application: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics.

