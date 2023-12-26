ALCANTARA RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS COUP DE COEUR LR 66 AWARD

Alcantara S.p.A.

26 Dec, 2023, 10:53 ET

PARIS, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara has received the 2023 Automobile Awards Coup de Coeur LR 66 award for brand excellence, innovation and performance.

Automotive Awards founder, journalist and former race-car driver Lionel Robert presented the award to Alcantara Chairman Andrea Boragno during award ceremonies recently held at the Automobile Club of France.

Andrea Boragno (left) accepts the Coupe de Coeur LR 66 award from Lionel Robert.
More than 50 automotive brands and equipment suppliers competed in 23 award categories judged by a panel of 10 men and 10 women.

Boragno noted that Alcantara occupies a unique place in the automotive world in terms of innovation and performance, adding that its lightweight, grip and softness make it a material of choice for the world's leading brands.

"We are very pleased to have received the Coup de Coeur LR 66 award that recognizes not only our commitment to continual innovation, but also our commitment to sustainability," Boragno said. "We have introduced a range of products derived from post-consumer certified recycled polyester and have accelerated research into product end-of-life recycling to develop a pioneering technology that fully recovers the polyester component of Alcantara."

Companies in the automotive, fashion, interior design and consumer electronics sectors are Alcantara customers including Bentley, Maserati, McLaren, Aston Martin, Renault, Peugeot, Hyundai, Yohji Yamamoto, Fumie Tanaka, Ligne Roset, Rode and Microsoft.

