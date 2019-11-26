Alcantara Shines on 'Halo' L.A. Auto Show Vehicles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo vehicles from a broad cross section of the automotive world featured Alcantara, the "Made in Italy" lifestyle brand, at this year's Los Angeles Auto Show.

Chosen for its aesthetic and performance characteristics, the sustainable, colorfast, durable material was used from floor to ceiling on new-model introductions from Fiat, Karma, Lincoln and Dodge for 2020.

Introduced in Los Angeles, the Fiat 500X Sport featured black Alcantara inserts on portions of its steering wheel for improved grip and feel. It also sported matching black Alcantara on its instrument panel cluster brow. The Fiat 500X is the best-selling vehicle in its segment in Italy and a perennial "Top 10" European vehicle.

For the world premiere of the Karma SC2 concept vehicle, the automaker spotlighted Alcantara's durability and soil resistance by specifying it for the car's kick panels. The tech-focused battery-electric vehicle has a 0 to 60 mph time of under 1.9 seconds and a range of 350 miles.

When it comes to raw power, Dodge has been a leader for more than half a century with its Hemi V-8 models. Dodge chose the L.A. Auto Show for the world premiere of its limited-edition 50TH Anniversary Edition Dodge Challenger models, featuring Alcantara on the center sections of their ventilated and heated seats enriched with a perforated pattern and silver backing. The new Challenger door panels also featured Alcantara door bolsters.

For the unveiling of the 2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition in Los Angeles, the automaker chose Alcantara for the car's headliner material and for the package shelf.

Alcantara also was featured on several other models showcased by global automakers at the show, including vehicles from Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Audi, Ford, Infiniti, Porsche and the Lexus LF-30 electrified concept vehicle, previously premiered at the Tokyo Motor Show in October.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents a prime example of Italian-produced quality. As a registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and a result of a unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara is a highly innovative material, offering an unrivalled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the choice of leading brands in a number of application fields: fashion and accessories, automotive, interior design and home décor, and consumer-electronics. These features, together with a serious and certified commitment to sustainability, make Alcantara a true icon of contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyle of those who want to fully enjoy their everyday life, respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral," having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions derived from its activity. To mark out the path of the company in such a field, every year Alcantara draws up and publishes its own Sustainability Report, certified by BDO authority and available also on the corporate website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara's production site and R&D department are located in Nera Montoro, in the heart of the Umbria Region (Terni).

