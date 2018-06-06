Alcantara Shown On New Models At Major Spring Auto Shows

Porsche unveiled its GT3RS Chinese Edition in Beijing using gray Alcantara for its steering wheel, door panels, headliner and perforated seat surfaces.

The 100-percent carbon-neutral material also was used by McLaren for the Beijing debut of its 570GT Cabbeen Collection. The 570 GT was equipped with black Alcantara door panels, seats, parcel shelf and headliner. A golden Alcantara dragon was embroidered on the center of the parcel shelf.

Among notable introductions at the New York Auto Show was the 2019 Acura MDX—A-Spec, which featured black perforated Alcantara seats that were enhanced with crimson-red stitching and matching-leather side panels.

Maserati also chose Alcantara for the gray headliner of its 590-horsepower V-8 powered 2019 Levante Trofeo SUV at the New York show.

Other vehicles having their debut in Beijing included the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio. Each vehicle featured black Alcantara seats, and the Stelvio also had a matching black Alcantara-covered steering wheel.

Audi displayed its A8L with bright-white Alcantara for its headliner and parcel shelf along with gray Alcantara door-panels. FAW-Volkswagen showed an exclusive T-ROC Chinese Edition vehicle with black Alcantara-covered seats featuring three electro-welded vertical accent stripes.

During Beijing's Car Design Night on the evening of the show's first press day, Alcantara hosted Alcantara Drives Dreams. Curated by artist/designer Rebecca Moses, the event took guests through an imaginary landscape built of outsized objects designed with Alcantara.

Alcantara is a unique, Italian-made material that offers designers a variety of benefits, including extreme versatility in terms of grip, breathability, resistance to wear, light weight and cleanability. The 100% carbon-neutral material is a preferred choice for many of the world's luxury and high-performance vehicles. Alcantara is headquartered in Milan, with research and production facilities in Nera Montoro, Umbria.

"We are proud to be a partner of Car Design Night in Beijing for the third time," said Alcantara Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno. "This is a special occasion to welcome and inspire designers from the automotive sector by letting them experience the extreme versatility of Alcantara. We are taking the opportunity of this amazing event to highlight the uniqueness of Alcantara in mastering all the realities of luxury lifestyles, from fashion to automotive, from hi-tech to interior design."

Alcantara S.p.A. – www.alcantara.com

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents a prime example of Italian-produced quality. As registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and result of a unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material, offering an unrivalled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the choice of leading brands in a number of application fields: fashion and accessories, automotive, interior design and home décor, consumer-electronics. These features, together with a serious and certified commitment in terms of sustainability, make Alcantara a true icon of contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyle of those who want to fully enjoy their everyday life, respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral", having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions derived from its activity. To mark out the path of the company in such a field, every year Alcantara draws up and publishes its own Sustainability Report, certified by BDO authority and available also on the corporate website.

Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara production site and R&D department are located in Nera Montoro, in the heart of Umbria Region (Terni).

