ALCANTARA TO UNVEIL CONCEPT CAR SEAT DESIGNED WITH ALPINA

New Seat Will Be Shown at the German Car of the Year Summer Fest in Alsfeld, Germany

Alcantara along with ZF, Bridgestone, KST and Aitastic are Summer Fest event partners

DETROIT, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara will unveil a car seat with a new design developed with ALPINA at the German Car of the Year's Summer Fest program later this month in Alsfeld, Germany.

More than 150 journalists, industry analysts and car-company executives are expected to attend the by-invitation-only program at Hotel Villa Raab on July 18-20. The event will feature nearly 50 new-model test-drive vehicles, vintage- and concept-car displays, technical presentations and product exhibits.

Alcantara S.p.A., a leading "Made in Italy" luxury brand, is an official German Car of the Year (GCOTY) partner with ZF, Bridgestone, KST and Aitastic. As many as 30 GCOTY jurists are expected to attend the 2023 Summer Fest program.

The seat made by ALPINA is dressed in bright orange Alcantara® with laser-cut accents that underline an emerging trend toward brighter, more striking automotive interior and exterior colors.

Orange and other bright colors are becoming the new black for the auto industry, according to some industry analysts. Vibrant colors usually have been featured on limited edition vehicles and some bespoke models, but that has started to change.

Alcantara will host a special exhibit showing applications for the company's luxury material for the automotive industry at the Summer Fest program. GCOTY judging and final award ceremonies will take place in the fall at separate events in Germany.

Alcantara's collection of future automotive interior material currently being shown to auto design studios around the world features three different interior styles or "moods," including:

A dynamic, futuristic mood combining strong, contrasting colors with the use of parametric patterns, metallic textures, laser perforation, micro injection and other innovative technologies;





A modern look with vibrant colors that mask complex processing technologies such as electro-welding, screen printing and twist embroidery and allow for a high degree of customization, and





A selection of Alcantara focused on vintage styles that feature clean lines and a palette of strong colors that allow for the use of complex laser engraving, hand weaving, 3D embossing as well as other technologies.

Alcantara maintains a strong commitment to sustainability. In fact, Alcantara has been Carbon Neutral since 2009, when the company received certification from TÜV SÜD, one of the strictest and most rigorous international certification bodies. Carbon Neutrality certification is based on offsetting greenhouse gas emissions through carbon credits. Based in Milan, Alcantara has participated in more than 50 international projects designed to improve living conditions and expand the use of renewable energy resources around the world.

"The importance of sustainability in today's cars cannot be overestimated," said Jens Meiners, a GCOTY organizer and co-founder. "Sustainability is reflected in our car-of-the-year evaluation criteria and the choices made by our jury of automotive journalists.

"We are proud to have Alcantara as a GCOTY partner. We share a common vision for cars that will be more environmentally friendly. And of course interior design, comfort and quality are of major importance to all of us as well."

