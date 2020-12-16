Alcantara Will Dress A Variety Of Luxury-Car Holiday Gifts

Maserati's recently unveiled MC20, for example, has Alcantara-dressed seating, door pillars, side panels, instrument panel, steering wheel and headliner and is sure to be at the top of more than just a few holiday wish lists. The car has a 630-horsepower, twin-turbo V-6 engine and accelerates from zero to 100 in less than 2.9 seconds – the perfect gift for a speed-loving car enthusiast.

Bugatti and Bentley are nameplates destined for surprise holiday appearances as well. Based on the Bugatti Chiron, the limited-edition Bugatti Divo has an 8-liter, 1,500-horsepower engine and a steering wheel trimmed in Alcantara. The Bentley Bentayga Speed and Bentley Continental GT both have Alcantara interior trim with a unique and incredibly soft touch.

In the United States, FCA now has a 50th Anniversary Limited Edition version of the Dodge Challenger with Alcantara interior trim. Billed by FCA as "the world's quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car," Challenger offers Alcantara as an option on a variety of other models as well.

In Japan, the Lexus LC 500 features Alcantara with its touring, sport and dynamic handling packages. Alcantara also has center stage on the special edition Lexus LC 500 Aviation Edition. It is included on the Aviation's center console, door trim, steering wheel and headliner.

A limited-edition Nissan GT-R50 unveiled recently in Italy by Italdesign features black Alcantara on its seats, steering wheel, instrument cluster and door panels, as well as on the dashboard and center console. For holiday shoppers in Russia, the interior of the luxury N-tec version of Nissan's Qashqai SUV also is dressed in Alcantara.

Ford Performance in Milan recently announced a special Ford GT Heritage Edition celebrating the anniversary of Ford's first 24-hour endurance win at Daytona. The car's driver-centric interior has seating dressed in red Alcantara to match the holiday spirit along with black Alcantara on its steering wheel, instrument panel and headliner.

The GT version of Peugeot's new e-2008 SUV all-electric vehicle has grey Alcantara seat trim. In Korea, various Hyundai I30 N models come equipped with Alcantara and Hyundai owners also can customize their cars with center consoles, steering wheels, gear knobs and parking levers dressed in Alcantara from Hyundai N Performance.

In China, a wide array of new models equipped with Alcantara were on display at this fall's Beijing Auto Show, one of the only major shows open to the public in 2020. FAW's Red Flag brand, Lynk & Co's Geely brand and Roewe, a SAIC brand, all showcased vehicles with Alcantara interior treatments. Maserati and Porsche were among the European carmakers with Alcantara-equipped interiors at the Beijing show as well.

And for music lovers and travelers, Master & Dynamic and Automobili Lamborghini recently co-branded an exclusive range of noise-canceling headphones with design elements inspired by iconic Italian sports cars, but at a somewhat lower price.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the fullest while respecting the environment. Having analysed, reduced and offset all CO 2 emissions linked to the company, in 2009 Alcantara was certified "Carbon Neutral" (from "cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for review on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

