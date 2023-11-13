Alcanza and Greater Gift Partner to Honor Clinical Research Participation on Giving Tuesday

News provided by

Alcanza Clinical Research

13 Nov, 2023, 12:15 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Alcanza Clinical Research is excited to announce its affiliation with Greater Gift, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting awareness of the importance of clinical research and fostering a culture of gratitude and recognition within the clinical research community.

Throughout the year, Alcanza has provided support to Greater Gift through financial donations and leadership. As a member of the Board of Directors, Carlos Orantes, Alcanza CEO, is actively involved in expanding awareness and industry involvement in Greater Gift's mission.

Jennifer Byrne, a long-time clinical trial executive, founded Greater Gift in 2010 with an idea to recognize clinical trial participants by donating in their honor. It embraces the concept of paying forward the impact of a participant's role in a clinical trial with a donation to vulnerable children.

Greater Gift collaborates with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, and Feeding America to pay forward the contributions of individuals involved in clinical research to children in need, with donations exceeding 205,000 vaccines and 65,373 meals.

"Presenting research participants with a donation in their honor provides instant reward and satisfaction knowing that they are making an impact right away, even though the trial in which they are participating may not see outcomes for some time. Greater Gift is a win-win -- it's a small token of our appreciation for those engaged in research," said Nicole Allen, Associate Director, Investigator Engagement, Javara.

"Greater Gift not only celebrates the volunteer participants upon whom new medicines rely, but also provides a meaningful way to give back to local communities. We encourage colleagues across sponsors, CROs, sites and providers to consider making a pledge this Giving Tuesday to positively help more lives. Every donation helps this mission thrive," said Carlos Orantes.

Visit www.greatergift.org to explore how Greater Gift is making an impact on clinical research by celebrating the unsung heroes behind medical advancements.

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza Clinical Research is an integrated network of research facilities dedicated to reducing barriers to clinical research participation, especially in underrepresented patient populations. The network includes 17 dedicated research units and 16 additional sites integrated within specialty clinics. These facilities are strategically located across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest regions of the United States. Alcanza supports studies that span all trial phases and major therapeutic areas.

Contact:
Alcanza Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Alcanza Clinical Research

