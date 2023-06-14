Alcanza and Reveles Partner to Expand Inclusive Clinical Research in Underrepresented Communities

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcanza Clinical Research, mission-driven investigator site network, announced today a strategic partnership with Reveles, a provider of equity-driven decentralized clinical trials. Guided by the leadership of diverse chief executive officers R'Kes D. Starling of Reveles and Carlos Orantes of Alcanza, the collaboration is designed to foster health equity through a focus on next-generation hybrid decentralized models. A range of decentralized tools and services, including in-home clinical trial support services, direct-to-patient shipping and technology that enable home-based participation will help lower the burden of clinical trial participation in traditionally underrepresented and marginalized communities. 

This partnership concentrates its efforts on Black and Brown underrepresented communities in urban and mixed urban-rural areas spanning Detroit, Michigan, central Virginia, the greater Charleston region in South Carolina, and the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area of Texas.

"Our partnership with Alcanza has allowed us to take our full, comprehensive offering of eClinical technology, virtual site network and services, education, and engagement into the communities that need them most," said R'Kes Starling, CEO of Reveles. "Alcanza, with its therapeutic expertise and operational know-how, is the perfect partner for this mission."

Collaboration between the two companies has already shown promising results. Reveles provided successful decentralized clinical trial approaches for several recent studies with Alcanza, offering staff augmentation, remote data entry, and pre-screening support.

"We were thrilled to choose Reveles as our partner for recent work," said Carlos Orantes, CEO of Alcanza. "Our experiences with their technology have been exceptional, setting a strong foundation for our strategic partnership."

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza Clinical Research is an integrated network of dedicated research facilities focused on bringing clinical trial opportunities involving life-changing treatments and vaccines to all patients, especially those from under-represented communities. With locations in Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Virginia and Florida, we specialize in a range of conditions across psychiatry, neurology, dermatology and infectious disease therapeutic areas.

